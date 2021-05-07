International Consolidated Airlines Group passenger capacity continues to be adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic

International Consolidated Airlines Group plc (LON:IAG) has presented Group consolidated results for the three months to March 31, 2021.

COVID-19 situation and management actions:

· Passenger capacity in quarter 1 was 19.6 per cent of 2019 and continues to be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, together with government restrictions and quarantine requirements

· Current passenger capacity plans for quarter 2 are for around 25 per cent of 2019 capacity, but remain uncertain and subject to review

· 1,306 cargo-only flights operated in quarter 1, up from 969 in quarter 4, 2020

· Strong liquidity, increased to €10.5 billion at the end of the quarter (from total pro-forma liquidity of €10.3 billion at December 31, 2020), driven by successful conclusion of financing initiatives in the quarter, together with cost actions and UK pension contribution deferral. These included:

· Drawdown of previously committed borrowing for British Airways (£2.0 billion UK Export Finance) and Aer Lingus (€75 million drawn against Ireland Strategic Investment Fund facility)

· Additional €1.2 billion of IAG Senior Unsecured Bonds issued, with issue heavily oversubscribed

· New 3-year $1.755 billion committed, secured revolving credit facility concluded for Aer Lingus, British Airways and Iberia and which remains undrawn; cancellation of British Airways’ previous revolving credit facility scheduled to mature in June 2021 (value at December 31, 2020: $0.8 billion)

· Agreement for British Airways to defer monthly pension deficit contributions totalling £450 million between October 2020 and September 2021

· Cash operating costs for the quarter reduced to €175 million per week

IAG period highlights on results:

· First quarter operating loss €1,068 million (2020: operating loss €1,860 million) and operating loss before exceptional items €1,135 million (2020: operating loss before exceptional items €535 million)

· Exceptional credit before tax in the quarter of €67 million on discontinuance of fuel and foreign exchange hedge accounting (2020: exceptional charge before tax of €1,325 million on discontinuance of fuel and foreign exchange hedge accounting)

· Loss after tax and exceptional items for the quarter €1,067 million (2020: loss €1,683 million) and loss after tax before exceptional items: €1,124 million (2020: loss €556 million)

· Cash of €8.0 billion at March 31, 2021 up €2.1 billion on December 31, 2020. Committed and undrawn general and aircraft facilities of €2.5 billion, bringing total liquidity to €10.5 billion.

Performance summary:

Reported results (€ million) Three months to March 31

2021 Three months to March 31

2020 Three months to March 31

Higher /(lower) Passenger revenue 459 3,953 (88.4)% Total revenue 968 4,585 (78.9)% Operating loss (1,068) (1,860) (42.6)% Loss after tax (1,067) (1,683) (36.6)% Basic loss per share (€ cents)1 (21.5) (55.1) (61.0)% Cash and interest-bearing deposits2 7,975 5,917 34.8 % Interest-bearing borrowings2 19,539 15,679 24.6 % Alternative performance measures (€ million) 2021 2020 Higher /(lower) Passenger revenue before exceptional items 454 3,953 (88.5)% Total revenue before exceptional items 963 4,585 (79.0)% Operating loss before exceptional items (1,135) (535) nm Loss after tax before exceptional items (1,124) (556) nm Adjusted loss per share (€ cents)1 (22.6) (18.2) 24.2 % Net debt2 11,564 9,762 18.5 % Net debt to EBITDA2 nm nm nm Available seat kilometres (ASK million) 14,796 67,522 (78.1)% Passenger revenue per ASK (€ cents) 3.07 5.85 (47.6)% Non-fuel costs per ASK (€ cents) 12.23 5.79 nm

For definitions refer to the IAG Annual report and accounts 2020.

Cash comprises cash, cash equivalents and interest-bearing deposits.

1The loss per share information for the three months to March 31, 2020 has been restated to reflect the impact of the rights issue.

2The prior year comparative is December 31, 2020.

Trading outlook

Given the uncertainty over the timing of the lifting of government travel restrictions and the continued impact and duration of COVID-19, IAG is not providing profit guidance for 2021.