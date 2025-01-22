Intermediate Capital Group Plc raises $22bn in the last twelve months

Intermediate Capital Group Plc (LON:ICG) has announced its Q3 update for the nine months ended 31 December 2024.

Highlights

Strong fundraising of $7.2bn in the quarter resulting in $22bn raised in the last twelve months, more than twice as much as raised in calendar 2023 and supporting long-term growth in client capital and management fees

Client commitments included $1.8bn to Strategic Equity and $1.8bn to Europe IX. Europe IX expected to be activated and fee-earning by March 2025

AUM of $107bn (+5.1% q-o-q 1 ); fee-earning AUM of $71bn (+2.8% q-o-q 1 ); AUM not yet earning fees of $20bn

Investment environment remains in line with recent quarters

Balance sheet investment portfolio during the quarter generated positive NIR in all asset classes and net cash realisations

AAA ESG rating awarded by MSCI for the fourth consecutive year, membership of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe) for the second consecutive year

Shareholder seminar on ICG Strategic Equity to be held online on 5 March 2025 at 5pm GMTSonia Baxendale joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in January 20252

PERFORMANCE REVIEW

AUM Growth1 31 December 2024 Last three months Year-on-year Last five years (CAGR) AUM $107bn 5.1% 27.5% 19.3% Fee-earning AUM $71bn 2.8% 8.1% 14.7% 1 On a constant currency basis

Note: historical AUM has not been updated to reflect AUM policy change effective March 2024. This does not impact fee-earning AUM

Business activity $bn

Fundraising Deployment1 Realisations1,2 Q3 FY25 LTM Q3 FY25 LTM Q3 FY25 LTM Structured and Private Equity 5.3 10.1 1.0 7.4 0.2 1.0 Private Debt 0.2 6.6 1.2 3.3 1.7 4.4 Real Assets 0.7 1.5 0.8 2.0 0.5 1.4 Credit 1.0 3.6 Total 7.2 21.8 3.0 12.7 2.4 6.8 1 Direct investment funds; 2 Realisations of fee-earning AUM

PERIOD IN REVIEW

AUM and FY25 fundraising

At 31 December 2024, AUM stood at $107bn and fee-earning AUM at $71bn. The bridge between AUM and fee-earning AUM is as follows:

$m Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Seed investments Total Fee-earning AUM 31,932 14,353 7,401 17,451 — 71,137 AUM not yet earning fees 4,449 13,956 751 356 — 19,512 Fee-exempt AUM 8,365 1,318 3,035 — — 12,718 Balance sheet investment portfolio1 2,329 148 458 (183) 452 3,204 AUM 47,075 29,775 11,645 17,624 452 106,571 1 Includes elimination of $634m (£507m) within Credit due to how the balance sheet investment portfolio accounts for and invests into CLO’s managed by ICG and its affiliates

At 31 December 2024 we had $30bn of AUM available to deploy in new investments (“dry powder”), of which $20bn was not yet earning fees.

The stronger US Dollar at 31 December 2024 compared to 30 September 2024 impacted the US Dollar value of our non-US Dollar (predominantly Euro) funds. We receive management fees in the fund currency.

AUM

AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Seed investments Total At 1 October 2024 43,453 31,906 12,266 18,106 527 106,258 Fundraising 5,350 181 680 1,029 7,240 Other additions 8 155 219 3 385 Realisations (168) (848) (427) (852) (2,295) Market and other movements (1,518) (1,612) (1,082) (688) (4,900) Balance sheet movement (50) (7) (11) 26 (75) (117) At 31 December 2024 47,075 29,775 11,645 17,624 452 106,571 Change $m 3,622 (2,131) (621) (482) (75) 313 Change % 8% (7%) (5%) (3%) (14%) —% Change % (constant exchange rate) 13% (2%) 2% 2% (8%) 5%

Fee-earning AUM

Fee-earning AUM ($m) Structured and Private Equity Private Debt Real Assets Credit Total At 1 October 2024 31,184 15,685 7,731 17,957 72,557 Funds raised: fees on committed capital 1,941 — 543 — 2,484 Deployment of funds: fees on invested capital 52 1,148 309 1,064 2,573 Total additions 1,993 1,148 852 1,064 5,057 Realisations (159) (1,683) (529) (872) (3,243) Net additions / (realisations) 1,834 (535) 323 192 1,814 FX and other (1,086) (797) (653) (698) (3,234) At 31 December 2024 31,932 14,353 7,401 17,451 71,137 Change $m 748 (1,332) (330) (506) (1,420) Change % 2% (9%) (4%) (3%) (2%) Change % (constant exchange rate) 7% (4%) 2% 2% 3%

FY25 fundraising

At 31 December 2024, funds that were actively fundraising included Strategic Equity V; Europe Mid-Market II; Europe IX; Core Private Equity; European Infrastructure II; and various Real Estate strategies. We anticipate having final closes for Strategic Equity V and Europe Mid-Market II before the end of FY25, although the size and timing of such closes remains dependent on market conditions.

Balance sheet

The balance sheet investment portfolio generated positive NIR across all asset classes and net cash realisations during the quarter. We remain confident our balance sheet will continue to deliver in line with our guidance. At 31 December 2024 it was valued at £3,067m:

£m 30 September 2024 31 December 2024 Structured and Private Equity 1,778 1,861 Private Debt 116 119 Real Assets 350 365 Credit 319 361 Seed investments 394 361 Balance sheet investment portfolio 2,957 3,067

At 31 December 2024 the Group had total available liquidity of £1.1bn (H1 FY25: £0.9bn)

FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES

Average rate Period end Q3 FY24 Q3 FY25 30 September 2024 31 December 2024 GBP:EUR 1.1539 1.1992 1.2012 1.2086 GBP:USD 1.2503 1.2717 1.3375 1.2516 EUR:USD 1.0835 1.0740 1.1135 1.0356

COMPANY TIMETABLE

Shareholder seminar (online):

Intermediate Capital Group Strategic Equity 5 March 2025, 5pm GMT

Register here Full year results announcement 21 May 2025