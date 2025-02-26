Intermediate Capital Group plc appoints Robin Lawther as a Non-Executive Director

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICG) has announced that Robin Lawther has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She will join the Board on 1 November 2025.

Robin holds a number of current roles, including as an Independent Non-Executive Director at Standard Chartered PLC, an Independent Non-Executive Director at Ashurst LLP, and a Global Advisory Board Member at Aon PLC. She spent over 20 years at JPMorgan Chase in a number of senior roles in Investment Banking in both North America and Europe and has significant executive and non-executive experience as well as entrepreneurial activity with earlier stage private investments.

William Rucker, Chair of Intermediate Capital Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Robin to the Board. She has significant experience of the financial services industry spanning both sides of the Atlantic and has knowledge of a broad spectrum of the market. Her expertise and perspective across a range of business areas and geographies will be of great value to ICG and I look forward to her joining us.”

Other appointments and other relevant information for Robin Lawther are listed below, and no other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority.