Integrafin Holdings PLC 23.9% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

Integrafin Holdings PLC with ticker (LON:IHP) now has a potential upside of 23.9% according to RBC Capital Markets.

IHP.L

RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 440 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Integrafin Holdings PLC share price of 355 GBX at opening today (10/02/2025) indicates a potential upside of 23.9%. Trading has ranged between 263 (52 week low) and 414 (52 week high) with an average of 436,355 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,192,759,200.

IntegraFin Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment platform company. The Company is an operator of Transact, the United Kingdom’s investment platform for clients and the United Kingdom financial advisers. The Company operates through three segments: Investment administration services segment comprises services performed by Integrated Financial Arrangements Ltd (IFAL), which is the provider of the Transact wrap service; Insurance and life assurance business segment comprises IntegraLife UK Limited (ILUK) and IntegraLife International Limited (ILInt), insurance companies which provide the Transact Personal Pension, Executive Pension, Section 32 Buy-Out Bond, Transact Onshore and Offshore Bonds, and Qualifying Savings Plan on the Transact platform; Adviser back-office technology segment comprises Time4Advice (T4A), provider of financial planning technology to adviser and wealth management firms via the CURO adviser support system.



