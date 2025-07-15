IntegraFin posts £1.2 bn Q3 net inflows, FUD at £69.5 bn

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP), operator of Transact, the UK’s premium investment platform for clients and UK financial advisers, has updated on performance for the three months ended 30 June 2025.

Very strong net inflows and commencement of a Group-wide cost review

Group highlights

· Strong Q3 FY25 net inflows to the Transact platform of £1.2bn, up 84% compared to Q3 FY24 (£0.7bn), and the 4th successive quarter of growth in quarterly net inflows. This represents 7.4% of opening funds under direction (FUD) for the quarter annualised, driven by ongoing strong gross inflows and a reduction in outflows. Net flows in the financial year to 30 June 2025 are up 95% on the prior year.

· Quarter end FUD on the Transact platform of £69.5bn, up 11% over the past year.

· Average daily FUD on the platform of £66.8bn in Q3 FY25 (Q3 FY24: £61.4bn).

· Continued strong gross inflows to the platform in Q3 FY25 of £2.5bn (Q3 FY24: £2.0bn).

· Growing client base on the platform with 244.7k clients registered at Q3 FY25, a 5% increase over the past year (Q3 FY24: 234.1k).

Outlook and guidance

· Strong momentum in our net inflows is expected to continue through Q4 FY25 and into FY26.

· Continued confidence that Transact will attract and grow a strong share of adviser platform market net inflows in current and future years driven by the platform proposition’s strengths in technology, service, and pricing.

· We are actively focused on managing our revenue margin. In FY26 we expect the reduction in platform revenue margin to slow, with any decrease driven by the impact of positive market movements as client FUD moves into lower charging bands. The Transact platform revenue margin in Q3 FY25 was 22.4bps.

· We are undertaking a Group-wide cost review, which will identify enhanced business efficiency and productivity opportunities, deliver savings, and accelerate future earnings growth for IntegraFin. A further update will be provided at the FY25 results in December. Based on the current stage of review, our updated cost guidance is as follows:

– FY25 remains unchanged at c.9% cost growth for total underlying administrative expenses

– FY26 and FY27 total underlying administrative expenses cost growth likely to slow to low single digit percentage (previously low to mid-single digit percentages)

Alex Scott, IHP Group Chief Executive Officer, commented: “The Q3 results demonstrate growing momentum in the business as the Transact platform continues to deliver excellent gross and net inflows. Net inflows surpassed £1.2bn for the second consecutive quarter and increased by 84% from the prior year comparative (Q3 FY24), making it one of the best Q3 performances in our history. Additionally, it is pleasing to see that outflows in Q3 declined to their lowest level since Q4 FY23. Over the past year, we have consistently taken over 20% market share of net inflows to the UK adviser platform market*. We are delivering strong gross inflows of over £2bn each quarter, as we continue to win more business from competitors and as advisers are drawn to our best-in-class service and technology. In addition to delivering excellent net inflows momentum, we are also actively focused on setting ourselves up for sustainable future success and as a result we have commenced a Group-wide cost review. Doing so will unlock further efficiency and productivity enhancements, which have been made possible by the recent and ongoing programme of investment in technology across the Group. We will generate cost savings whilst continuing to invest in the business and delivering the excellent customer service to clients and advisers that is the foundation of our proposition. We look forward to sharing more detail at the FY25 results. I am confident that this cost review, alongside the delivery of our strategic initiatives, will put IntegraFin in the best position to deliver growing operating returns from the compelling opportunity that lies ahead.”

*Source: Fundscape reports Q124 May 2024 – Q125 May 2025

Transact platform reporting for Q3 FY25:

£m Quarter ended 30 June 2025 Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Financial year to date 30 June 2025 Financial year to date 30 June 2024 Opening FUD 65,896 61,020 64,065 54,959 Inflows 2,482 2,017 7,592 5,942 Outflows -1,271 -1,358 -4,252 -4,225 Net flows 1,211 659 3,340 1,717 Market movements 2,420 745 2,087 5,727 Other movements(1) 10 -4 45 17 Closing FUD 69,537 62,420 69,537 62,420 Average daily FUD for the period (£m) 66,847 61,435 66,479 58,481 Number of platform clients 244,734 234,084 244,734 234,084

Notes:(1)Includes fees, taxes and investment income

Transact platform historical information:

£m Q4 FY23 Q1 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q4 FY24 Q1 FY25 Q2 FY25 Q3 FY25 Opening FUD 54,606 54,959 58,010 61,020 62,420 64,065 65,880 65,896 Inflows 1,595 1,657 2,268 2,017 2,162 2,418 2,692 2,482 Outflows -1,184 -1,389 -1,478 -1,358 -1,370 -1,498 -1,483 -1,271 Net flows 411 268 790 659 792 920 1,209 1,211 Market movements -62 2,786 2,196 745 838 880 -1,213 2,420 Other movements(1) 4 -3 24 -4 15 15 20 10 Closing FUD 54,959 58,010 61,020 62,420 64,065 65,880 65,896 69,537 Average daily FUD for the period (£m) 54,964 55,474 58,567 61,435 63,044 65,462 67,148 66,847 Number of platform clients 230,294 231,413 231,581 234,084 234,998 237,978 241,197 244,734

Notes:(1)Includes fees, taxes and investment income.