Ingredion Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 16.3% Upside Potential

Ingredion Incorporated with ticker code (INGR) have now 6 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $178.00 and $132.00 and has a mean target at $159.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $136.67 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.3%. The day 50 moving average is $140.27 and the 200 day MA is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of 8.95B. The stock price is currently at: $137.36 USD

The potential market cap would be $10,412,362,562 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.39, revenue per share of $115.06 and a 7.92% return on assets.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredients solutions provider that transforms corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing and other industries. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It develops, produces, and sells a variety of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners, for various industries. Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose and syrup solids. Its products are derived primarily from the processing of corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato and rice.