Ingredion Incorporated – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 19.6% Upside Potential

Ingredion Incorporated with ticker code (INGR) have now 6 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $168.00 and $133.00 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $153.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $127.96 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 19.6%. The 50 day MA is $136.95 and the 200 day MA is $130.04. The market capitalization for the company is 8.27B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $128.25 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,890,865,223 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 13.21, revenue per share of $115.06 and a 7.92% return on assets.

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredients solutions provider that transforms corn, tapioca, potatoes, stevia, grains, fruits and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing and other industries. It operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It develops, produces, and sells a variety of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners, for various industries. Its product lines include starches and sweeteners, animal feed products and edible corn oil. Its starch-based products include both food-grade and industrial starches, as well as biomaterials. Its sweetener products include glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrup, caramel color, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose and syrup solids. Its products are derived primarily from the processing of corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato and rice.