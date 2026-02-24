Follow us on:

Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INDV) Investor Outlook: Strong Buy Ratings and 38% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDV) is garnering significant attention in the healthcare sector, particularly among investors focused on the drug manufacturers specializing in opioid dependence treatments. With a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, this U.S.-based company is strategically positioned in the specialty and generic drug manufacturing industry.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ portfolio is centered around buprenorphine-based prescription drugs, addressing the pressing global issue of opioid dependence. Notable products include SUBLOCADE and SUBOXONE, which have become critical in the fight against opioid use disorder (OUD). The company is also advancing its pipeline with promising candidates like INDV-2000 and INDV-6001, which could further bolster its market position and revenue streams.

Analyzing the current price data, INDV shares are trading at $32.93, close to the midpoint of its 52-week range of $8.25 to $36.60. This price reflects a slight dip of 0.03%, a minor movement given the stock’s broader performance over the past year. More notably, the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stand at $34.79 and $24.83, respectively, indicating a robust upward trend that has captured the interest of market analysts.

What sets Indivior apart is its compelling forward P/E ratio of 10.92, suggesting that the stock is potentially undervalued relative to future earnings. Despite the absence of trailing P/E and PEG ratios, the earnings per share (EPS) of 0.98 underscores the company’s profitability amidst its revenue growth of 2.30%.

From an investment perspective, Indivior’s free cash flow of approximately $140.6 million provides a solid foundation for future growth initiatives and potential shareholder returns. However, the company currently offers no dividend yield, with a payout ratio of 0.00%, which might deter dividend-focused investors but simultaneously indicates a reinvestment strategy aimed at growth.

Investor sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive, as evidenced by the analyst ratings: seven buy ratings, zero holds, and zero sells. The target price range of $36.00 to $50.00, with an average target of $45.57, presents a notable upside potential of 38.39%. Such bullish sentiment is a testament to the confidence in Indivior’s strategic direction and market prospects.

Technically, the stock’s RSI of 74.24 suggests it is currently overbought, which could signal a potential pullback in the short term. Nonetheless, investors should weigh this against the company’s long-term growth trajectory and market opportunities.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to addressing opioid addiction through innovative treatments positions it as a critical player in the healthcare sector. Investors seeking exposure to a company with strong buy ratings, promising pipeline developments, and substantial upside should consider Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a noteworthy addition to their investment portfolio.

