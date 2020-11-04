Ilika plc investor webinar 12 November 2020

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, will be carrying out a live webinar, delivered by Graeme Purdy, CEO and Steve Boydell, FD, to update shareholders on the business and the current growth strategy. The webinar will be hosted by ShareSoc on Thursday 12 November 2020. Ilika will be the sole company presenting.

ShareSoc is an organisation dedicated to supporting individual private shareholders ensuring that they have a voice and better access to information on the companies they invest in.

The event will commence at 17:30 on Thursday 12 November 2020. Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available here:

Ilika state no new material information will be disclosed during the event.