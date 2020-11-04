Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Ilika plc investor webinar 12 November 2020

Ilika - Solid State Batteries

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, will be carrying out a live webinar, delivered by Graeme Purdy, CEO and Steve Boydell, FD, to update shareholders on the business and the current growth strategy. The webinar will be hosted by ShareSoc on Thursday 12 November 2020. Ilika will be the sole company presenting.

ShareSoc is an organisation dedicated to supporting individual private shareholders ensuring that they have a voice and better access to information on the companies they invest in.

The event will commence at 17:30 on Thursday 12 November 2020. Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available here:

ShareSoc Webinar with Ilika (IKA) 12 November 2020

Ilika state no new material information will be disclosed during the event.

Company profile, news, interviews on:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2020 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.