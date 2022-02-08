Ilika plc award share options under the long term incentive plan

Ilika plc (LON:IKA), a pioneer in solid-state battery technology, has announced that on 7 February 2022 it granted nominal value options over 229,759 ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company to Executive Directors under the Long Term Incentive Plan 2018. Each award vests on the achievement of certain performance targets over a three-year period. The options granted represent in aggregate 0.15 per cent of the Company’s issued share capital.

In addition, on 7 February 2022, 20,000 nominal value options previously awarded under the Company’s bonus scheme have been exercised by Steve Boydell, CFO, and the Executive Directors sold 30,000 shares in aggregate, primarily to cover tax liabilities arising from options exercised under the Company’s bonus scheme in 2021 and 2022.

Details of grants issued under the Company’s Long Term Incentive Plan 2018, options exercised and Ordinary Shares sold by each Executive Director are set out in the tables below, together with the total number of Ordinary Shares each Executive Director holds under option and is interested in.

Director Number of options granted Number of options exercised Total number of Options now held Per cent. of issued share capital Graeme Purdy 153,541 – 2,362,113 1.50 Steve Boydell 76,218 20,000 755,723 0.48

Director Ordinary shares sold Number of shares held post sale Per cent. of issued share capital Graeme Purdy 15,000 782,927 0.50 Steve Boydell 15,000 58,346 0.04

EMI option scheme

Following the vesting of options under Ilika’s EMI share option schemes, 52,500 options with an exercise price of 21p, together with 265,000 options with an exercise price of 18.2p, have been converted into Ordinary shares of 1p each.

Accordingly, to satisfy options exercised under both the Company’s EMI share option schemes and bonus scheme, the Company has applied to the London Stock Exchange for 337,500 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that Admission will occur at 8.00am on 11 February 2022.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Ilika issued share capital will comprise 157,217,043 Ordinary Shares and may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.