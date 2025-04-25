Hydration solutions elevating office design with Billi and TateHindle

In the world of premium office design, where every detail must exude quality and sophistication, TateHindle sought a water solution that would align seamlessly with their vision. For their latest Mayfair development, an elegant yet highly functional boiling and chilled filtered water system was non-negotiable. Turning to Billi, a brand renowned for its discreet, energy-efficient, and beautifully designed systems, was an intuitive choice.

The challenge was significant. TateHindle required a product that would not only blend flawlessly with the luxurious finishes of marble benchtops and bespoke wooden cabinetry but also maximise the underbench space without compromising on performance. Ventilation grilles or visible disruptions to the clean cabinetry lines were simply not acceptable. Additionally, the project demanded a solution committed to sustainability, reflecting both TateHindle’s and their client’s strong environmental values.

Billi’s Quadra Compact system with XL levered dispensers in Brushed Brass emerged as the perfect answer. Delivering instant boiling and chilled filtered water, this system elegantly removed the need for traditional kettles or bulky coolers, maintaining a sleek aesthetic throughout the office’s refreshment points. The brushed brass finish added a timeless and luxurious accent that harmonised perfectly with the design language of the space.

Beyond its visual appeal, the Quadra Compact is a technical marvel. Its industry-leading energy efficiency stems from Billi’s pioneering heat exchange technology, which cleverly repurposes waste heat to power its operations. This not only significantly reduces energy consumption but also supports the project’s sustainability credentials, offering a compelling advantage for eco-conscious investors.

Underbench space, often a critical commodity in high-end fitouts, was preserved thanks to Billi’s ingenious design. The system eliminates the need for ventilation cut-outs or unsightly grilles, ensuring that cabinetry remains pristine and uninterrupted — an essential requirement for TateHindle’s refined aesthetic vision.

Billi’s reputation among architects and designers is built on more than three decades of consistent innovation and quality. The company’s products offer unrivalled design flexibility, with a variety of tap finishes and system configurations to suit any creative brief. Their dedication to sustainability is reflected in their water-cooled technology, which further minimises environmental impact by doing away with noisy, energy-intensive cooling fans. Meanwhile, their advanced Fibron X® filtration ensures every drop of water is pure, clean, and great-tasting, enhancing the everyday experience for office occupants.

Comprehensive aftercare through BilliCare Service Plans means that TateHindle can also count on ongoing support, maintenance, and automatic filter replacements, protecting their investment and ensuring continued performance over time.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Mark Thornton from TateHindle praised the seamless integration of the Billi system into the project, citing both the ease of specification and installation and the superior aesthetic fit.

Billi UK is a market leader in boiling, chilled, and sparkling filtered water systems, providing stylish, energy-efficient, and space-saving solutions for commercial and residential environments across the globe.

Strix Group plc (LON:KETL) is a global leader in the innovation, design, manufacture and supply of kettle safety controls, heating and temperature controls, steam management and water filtration technologies.