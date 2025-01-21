Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

hVIVO hLAB signs new £2.7m contract

hVIVO
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

hVIVO plc (LON: HVO), a fast-growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that hLAB, the Group’s standalone virology and immunology laboratory service provider, has signed a new £2.7m contract with a US-based biotechnology client bringing the total value of this project to date to £3.2m.

As part of this new contract, hLAB will act as the only contracted virology lab for an international, multi-site Phase 2 field study for the US biotechnology client’s influenza drug candidate. Study work will commence immediately and hLAB will provide virology and immunology lab services across the 5,000 subjects recruited in this trial. Although hVIVO has provided virology and immunology laboratory services for its internal challenge trials for over 20 years, this is the largest standalone laboratory services contract signed by the Company to date. The majority of the revenue from this contract is expected to be recognised in 2025 with the remainder in 2026. The earlier contract commenced in H2 2024.

hLAB is an industry leader in virology and clinical trial support and has over 20 years of experience performing testing for the Group’s quarantine studies and other client contracted studies. Following hVIVO’s move to its new facility at Canary Wharf, the Company has tripled its laboratory capacity and now offers specialised virology and immunology services for preclinical and clinical drug development as standalone services. This includes assay development, transfer and optimisation, as well as sample handling and processing via its biobank facility.

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, CEO of hVIVO, said: “It is wonderful to see hLAB secure its largest contract to date, following the launch of its standalone services in September 2024. hLAB is highly specialised and a leader in its field with over 20 years’ experience in infectious and respiratory disease drug development. This contract underlines another benefit of the move to the Group’s new Canary Wharf facility, with the additional lab capacity enabling hLAB to service standalone contracts in addition to our human challenge trial work, as well as offering field studies. These services support the Group’s ‘optimise, scale and diversify’ growth strategy, by leveraging our existing infrastructure and staff to provide a high-margin new revenue stream.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

hVIVO plc

hVIVO successfully completes pilot hMPV characterisation study

hVIVO plc, a leading CRO, successfully completes a pilot study for hMPV challenge trials, paving the way for new vaccines and antivirals.
hVIVO plc

hVIVO publishes breakthrough COVID-19 biomarker study in Nature Communications

hVIVO plc announces a breakthrough in identifying biomarkers for respiratory infections, published in Nature Communications, advancing diagnostics and patient care.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs £11.5m contract for antiviral RSV study with global pharma client

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge trials, secures an £11.5M contract with a global pharma client to test an antiviral using its RSV model.
hVIVO plc

hVIVO CEO Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan presenting in-person at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

hVIVO

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge trials, announces positive results for Enanta Pharmaceuticals' RSV antiviral candidate EDP-323 in a recent study.
hVIVO

hVIVO officially launches full suite of its hLAB service offering

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.