hVIVO and Inhalon Biopharma partner to test inhaled antiviral for RSV

hVIVO plc (LON: HVO), a fast-growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease products using human challenge clinical trials, has announced that it has signed a contract with Inhalon Biopharma, Inc. (Inhalon), a clinical-stage company advancing a first-in-class inhaled antibody platform for treating acute respiratory infections, to assess its inhaled IN-002 antiviral candidate (IN-002) using the hVIVO Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Human Challenge Model.

Highlights

· hVIVO RSV human challenge trial to test IN-002, an inhaled (mucosal) antiviral candidate to treat RSV infection

· FluCamp to recruit healthy volunteers to test IN-002 efficacy across three dosing levels

· Trial expected to commence in H2 2026 with the majority of revenue recognised in 2026

The Phase 2a randomised, double-blinded placebo-controlled human challenge trial will evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and antiviral activity of inhaled IN-002 following RSV infection, at three dose levels. hVIVO will leverage its in-house volunteer recruitment arm, FluCamp, to enrol healthy volunteers into the study. The study is expected to commence in H2 2026 at hVIVO’s state-of-the-art quarantine facilities in Canary Wharf, with the majority of revenue expected to be recognised in 2026.

IN-002 uses Inhalon’s patented drug delivery platform, with its direct inhaled delivery into the lung showing potential to be significantly more effective for combating RSV infections. Early data from human clinical studies with other Inhalon candidates indicates patients may benefit from swift recovery of symptoms with rapid control of inflammation. For infants and young children suffering from RSV, IN-002’s inhaled dosing offers greater comfort and ease of delivery, with the potential to shift treatment of respiratory infections to an at home “test-and-treat” approach.

Yamin ‘Mo’ Khan, Chief Executive Officer of hVIVO, said: “We previously identified the next generation of vaccines and antivirals, including mucosal-based delivery systems, as being a key growth driver for our challenge trial business. The contract win strengthens our longer term orderbook, adding to visibility into 2026. Inhalon’s IN-002 and its innovative delivery platform could provide a novel way to combat RSV infections. The study is also notable for including three dosing arms – further supporting the trend of biopharma companies looking to obtain greater actionable insights into their candidates earlier to help inform later-stage field trials.”

John Whelan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inhalon, said: “We look forward to working with hVIVO on this Phase 2a study of our inhaled IN-002 antiviral candidate for RSV. Because preventive vaccines are underutilized, RSV and other respiratory infections continue to pose a significant risk to public health. There remains an unmet need for novel therapeutics that can treat underlying respiratory diseases counteracting severe illness, particularly in vulnerable populations such as infants, toddlers, and the elderly. Inhalon’s inhaled antibody treatment approach not only targets the underlying pathophysiology of RSV and other respiratory infections, it also provides painless, self-administration by patients in their own homes, potentially reducing hospitalizations.”

