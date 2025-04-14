Follow us on:

Hochschild Mining signs biodiversity agreement with Smithsonian for Inmaculada mine

Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) has announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Center for Conservation and Sustainability of the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. This agreement focuses on biodiversity studies to design, implement, and monitor grassland management and conservation actions for the Company’s Inmaculada mine.

The 100% owned Inmaculada gold/silver underground mine is located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru and commenced operations in June 2015. The mine received regulatory approval for its Modified Environment Impact Assessment in 2023, extending its environmental permit for an additional 20 years.

The CCS conducts research and monitoring to study, understand, and integrate biodiversity conservation needs with the development priorities of large infrastructure projects.

Hochschild Mining is a leading precious metals company, with a primary focus on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold.

