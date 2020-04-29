Hipgnosis Songs Fund Interim Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) has today announced the Company’s interim dividend for the period from 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 in respect of the Ordinary Shares.

The Dividend of 1.25 pence per Ordinary Share will be payable to Shareholders on the register as at 11 May 2020 with an associated ex-dividend date of 07 May 2020 and a payment date of 27 May 2020.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund state that this interim dividend is covered by distributable income and the outlook is positive, despite the impact COVID-19 may have on live performance and commercial licensing revenues. The continued growth in streamed consumption of our existing music portfolio, our focus on improved revenue efficiencies and increased earnings in the US as a result of the Copyright Board ruling combined with a strong pipeline of new catalogue acquisition opportunities gives us continued confidence in our model and our ability to execute well.

