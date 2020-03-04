Hill & Smith Holdings Group strategy continues to deliver

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS), the international group with leading positions in the manufacture and supply of infrastructure products and galvanizing services to global markets, announced this morning its audited results for the year ended 31st December 2019.

Key points:

Derek Muir, Hill & Smith Holdings Chief Executive, said:

“We are pleased with the Group’s overall performance in 2019. We have seen strong progress in our UK and US markets, which represent the majority of our activities, where the Group continues to benefit from its leading positions in niche infrastructure markets, its clear business model and financial strength. Together these create the platform from which the Group is capable of delivering long term and sustainable growth.

Our outlook for 2020 remains unchanged and, whilst we may see some short-term delays in the commencement of UK roads projects across the transition from RIS 1 to RIS 2, we expect another year of good progress for the Group.”