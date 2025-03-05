Hess Midstream LP Share Price Target ‘$43.60’, now 5.9% Upside Potential

Hess Midstream LP with ticker code (HESM) have now 5 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘none’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $48.00 and $39.00 calculating the average target share price we see $43.60. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $41.16 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is $39.49 and the 200 moving average now moves to $36.97. The market capitalization for the company is 9.24B. The stock price is currently at: $40.51 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,787,719,849 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.53, revenue per share of $16.80 and a 14.47% return on assets.

Hess Midstream LP is a fee-based midstream company, which owns, operates, develops and acquires a diverse set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers. The Company owns oil, gas and produced water handling assets that are primarily located in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The Company operates through three segments: gathering, processing and storage, and terminaling and export. Gathering segment includes Hess North Dakota Pipeline Operations LP (Gathering Opco) and Hess Water Services Holdings LLC, which own the various assets, including natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal. Processing and storage segment includes Hess TGP Operations LP (HTGP Opco) and Hess Mentor Storage Holdings LLC (Mentor Holdings). Terminaling and export segment includes Hess North Dakota Export Logistics Operations LP (Logistics Opco).