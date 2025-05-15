Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Stock Analysis: A 13% Upside Potential in the Oil & Gas Midstream Sector

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) presents a compelling case for investors seeking exposure in the oil and gas midstream sector. With a robust market capitalization of $8.37 billion, this Houston-based company is strategically positioned in the energy industry, providing essential midstream services to Hess Corporation and third-party customers across the United States. Notably, the stock offers a potential upside of 13.34% based on the average analyst target price, making it an attractive option for investors.

The current trading price of Hess Midstream stands at $38.82, with the stock experiencing minimal price fluctuation recently, as indicated by the 0.00% change. Over the past year, the stock has oscillated between $34.20 and $43.88, suggesting moderate volatility within its 52-week range.

A key highlight for Hess Midstream is its strong dividend yield of 7.12%, which should appeal to income-focused investors. However, the payout ratio of 106.08% is a point of concern, indicating that the company is currently distributing more than its earnings as dividends. This could be a red flag for those prioritizing dividend sustainability.

Analysts have shown a favorable outlook towards Hess Midstream, with three buy ratings and two hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The consensus target price range is between $41.00 and $48.00, with an average target of $44.00, underscoring the anticipated growth and value potential of the stock.

The valuation metrics reveal a forward P/E ratio of 10.55, which, despite the absence of a trailing P/E ratio, suggests that the stock is reasonably priced relative to its earnings expectations. Nevertheless, investors should be cognizant of the lack of a PEG ratio and other valuation metrics, which limits the depth of valuation analysis.

In terms of technical indicators, Hess Midstream’s 50-day moving average of $39.35 and 200-day moving average of $37.75 provide a benchmark for assessing current price levels. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.43 indicates that the stock is nearing oversold territory, which could suggest a potential buying opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on lower entry points. The MACD of -0.20 and signal line of -0.49 further indicate a bearish sentiment in the short term, which investors should monitor closely.

Operationally, Hess Midstream’s infrastructure comprises extensive gathering, processing, storage, and terminaling assets. Its integrated systems include approximately 1,415 miles of natural gas pipelines and 590 miles of crude oil pipelines, demonstrating its significant capacity and reach in the midstream sector. These assets are crucial for the company’s fee-based service model, ensuring stable revenue streams and supporting its growth trajectory.

In summary, Hess Midstream LP offers a mix of income and growth potential for investors. While the dividend payout ratio warrants careful consideration, the stock’s attractive yield, coupled with the potential for price appreciation, positions it as a noteworthy candidate for those seeking diversification within the energy sector. Investors should weigh the technical trends and analyst sentiment to make informed decisions about adding HESM to their portfolios.