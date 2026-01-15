Follow us on:

Hercules targets infrastructure growth with scalable labour supply

Hercules is positioning its labour supply division to meet rising demand across the UK infrastructure and construction markets. With ongoing skills shortages and a growing pipeline of public and private sector projects, the company is focused on providing reliable, compliant and flexible workforce solutions that support client delivery requirements.

Its labour supply business delivers skilled, semi-skilled and professional personnel across a wide range of roles, with an emphasis on civil engineering, highways, utilities and energy infrastructure. The service is run by internal teams with sector-specific knowledge and is supported by a mobile recruitment platform designed to speed up placement and improve worker availability.

Labour is sourced, trained and deployed in line with industry standards, with a clear focus on safety and compliance. This is particularly relevant in regulated sectors such as rail and utilities, where only fully accredited personnel can be used. Hercules manages this process internally to reduce risk for its clients and ensure all workforce supply meets required specifications.

Hercules plc (LON:HERC) is a collaborative, innovative company delivering services of the highest standards within the Civil Engineering sector of the construction industry. Hercules Academy provides a comprehensive range of courses designed to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required for a long and successful career in the construction industry.

