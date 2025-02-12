Follow us on:

Hercules Site Services Strengthens Growth Prospects Following Strategic Divestment – Equity Development

Hercules Site Services
Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) has taken a bold step forward in its growth journey by successfully completing the divestment of its Suction Excavators business. This strategic move, first announced in January, marks a significant milestone as the company sharpens its focus on high-growth opportunities within its core Labour Supply and Civils Projects businesses.

A More Focused and Profitable Hercules

With the divestment now complete, Hercules emerges as a leaner, more agile business poised for long-term expansion. The company sold the Suction Excavators unit to SNC Holdings (NW) Limited for a total cash consideration of £2.4 million. The transaction substantially reduces net debt and lease liabilities by approximately £9 million, providing Hercules with greater financial flexibility to pursue its ambitious growth strategy.

James Tetley, analyst at Equity Development, highlights the impact of this transaction, stating, “The result is a more focused group with high growth characteristics, a cash generative business model, and a strong balance sheet. Hercules now has greater firepower to execute its ambitious organic and acquisitive growth strategy.”

Building on a Record Year

Despite broader economic uncertainties, Hercules has continued to deliver impressive financial performance. The company recently reported another record-breaking year, with revenue surpassing £100 million. This strong momentum reinforces its consistent growth trajectory, demonstrated by a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48% over the past three years since listing.

The company’s valuation remains attractive, with a fair value estimate of 70p per share. Key financial metrics include a forecasted EV/EBITDA of just 7x and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of under 14x for FY25, highlighting the company’s compelling investment case.

Strong Foundations for Future Growth

Having strengthened its balance sheet and refocused on its core strengths, Hercules is well-positioned to capitalise on the UK’s thriving infrastructure sector. The company’s proven ability to scale rapidly, combined with its strategic clarity, sets the stage for sustained profitability and value creation.

Final Thoughts

Hercules Site Services’ decision to streamline its operations by divesting non-core assets has placed the company on a stronger growth path. With a solid financial footing, a clear strategic direction, and a track record of exceeding expectations, Hercules is an exciting company to watch in the UK infrastructure space.

