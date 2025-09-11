Helium’s role across industries

Helium underpins many technologies we take for granted, yet its strategic importance is often overlooked until shortage or supply risk surfaces. From medical imaging machines to space exploration, its peculiar properties make it both irreplaceable and vulnerable.

In the medical sector, helium’s importance goes beyond cooling. It plays a role in diagnostic imaging, contributes to treatment in certain respiratory conditions (by easing flow in obstructed airways), and supports therapies that depend on controlled, low-temperature environments. The gas’s inertness means less risk of interference or side reactions in sensitive medical equipment.

Manufacturing also depends on helium in delicate ways. Semiconductors and high-purity electronics require environments nearly free of contaminants; helium helps provide those inert atmospheres. Leak detection across many industries, aerospace, automotive, cryogenics, often relies on helium’s ability to permeate and travel through micro-faults, coupled with sensitive detection equipment. In welding and cutting operations, helium (often mixed with other gases) helps improve penetration and quality, especially with exotic alloys.

Beyond practical industrial use, helium supports applications that touch daily life more subtly. Balloons, for instance, are the well-known consumer use, but other niche roles include preserving food (by displacing oxygen), protecting delicate archives or art from oxidation, and enabling environments for biological or artefact preservation where chemical reactions must be limited. Even fire suppression systems sometimes leverage helium’s inertness to reduce fire risk without adding toxic residue.

