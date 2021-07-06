Twitter
Hardide new facility receives airbus approval

Hardide

Hardide Coatings Ltd, (LON:HDD) the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, has announced that it has received full approval from Airbus to coat and process its components at the new and larger Longlands Road facility in Bicester, UK.

This approval follows the relocation of the Company and its equipment from Wedgwood Road, Bicester to newly built premises at Longlands Road, Bicester last year. The final coating reactor that remained in the Wedgwood Road site specifically to coat Airbus parts has now been relocated to the Longlands Road facility. The old Wedgwood Road site is now in the process of being decommissioned before the lease terminates in October 2021.

Commenting on the approval, Philip Kirkham, CEO of Hardide plc, said:

“This approval is very positive news and is the result of extensive testing and verification by Airbus of all the processes at the newly built Longlands Road facility.  The Airbus approval is testament to our coatings’ capabilities and means that we can now close the door on our old premises and concentrate all our aerospace processing at our modern and much larger, custom-fitted new site.”

Hardide plc develops, manufactures and applies advanced technology tungsten carbide/tungsten metal matrix coatings to a wide range of engineering components. Its patented technology is unique in combining in one material, a mix of toughness and resistance to abrasion, erosion and corrosion; together with the ability to coat accurately interior surfaces and complex geometries. The material is proven to offer dramatic improvements in component life, particularly when applied to components that operate in very aggressive environments. This results in cost savings through reduced downtime and increased operational efficiency. Customers include leading companies operating in the energy sectors, valve and pump manufacturing, precision engineering and aerospace industries.

