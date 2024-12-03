Hardide appoints Dr. Bryan Allcock as an Independent Non-Executive Director

Hardide plc (LON:HDD), the provider of advanced surface treatment solutions, has announced the appointment of Dr. Bryan Allcock to the Board today as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Bryan will succeed Tim Rice as Hardide’s Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 1 January 2025, as Tim will be stepping down from the Board on 31 December 2024.

Bryan has career long experience working in the advanced materials, surface engineering and coatings industry.

He is currently CEO of his own business, TRL9 Limited, which runs a portfolio of research, development and deployment projects, including the use of high entropy alloys. Bryan acts as a subject matter expert to the Ministry of Defence and BAE Systems for the coating of flight decks for Queen Elizabeth Class aircraft carriers and has collaborative research contracts with Jaguar Land Rover, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and the European Space Agency.

Bryan was formerly Global CEO for the Services business of Castolin Eutectic Limited, part of the Messer Group, where he ran an international £56m revenue business delivering surface engineering and advanced coating solutions. Bryan joined Castolin Eutectic having sold his own business, Monitor Coatings, to them in 2013.

Bryan spent his earlier career as Head of Technical Services at Flight Refuelling Limited, part of Cobham plc, where he grew profits significantly through business development of the coatings division, operational improvement and efficiency initiatives.

Bryan holds an MBA, has a degree in applied chemistry and materials, and holds a PhD in Corrosion Engineering from Cranfield University. He is a fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has been a strategic advisor to the Institute.

Further information regarding Bryan Allcock, as required by Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies, is set out below.

Andrew Magson, Non-Executive Chair, commented: “We are delighted that Bryan is joining the Hardide Board. He has a deep understanding of the coatings and surface treatment sectors and a rare combination of technical, business development, sales and marketing skills. Together with an entrepreneurial mind-set, this means his knowledge and experience is highly aligned with Hardide’s strategy of better commercialising the business and accelerating revenue growth. I’d also like to place on record the Board’s thanks to Tim Rice, who has provided wise counsel to all of us during his six years of service as our Senior Independent Director. Tim was instrumental to Hardide’s success in developing its business with the aerospace sector. We wish him well for the future.”

Dr. Bryan Allcock BSc (Hons) PhD, MBA, FIMMM (Age 57)

Current Directorships:

TRL9 Limited

Solar Fluidics UK Limited

Burgham Park Residents Association Limited

Zonne Limited

UVCR Limited

Past Directorships in the last 5 years:

None.

Bryan Allcock does not own any ordinary shares or options over ordinary shares in the Company.