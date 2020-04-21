Hardide Honoured with Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Hardide plc (LON:HDD), the developer and provider of advanced surface coating technology, has today announced that it has been honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in recognition of the outstanding growth of its international sales.

The Group has won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2020, for its outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales, which increased by 152% over the three years to 30 September 2018. The Group is proud to have continued this into the year ended 30 September 2019. During this period, the Group secured record overall revenues and of these 67% were international.

The Group’s main international market is North America, where it coats parts used in severe service applications in the aerospace, oil & gas, and flow control industries. Customers include leading blue-chip companies operating in aerospace such as Airbus, BAE Systems, Leonardo Helicopters and Lockheed Martin; as well as in oil & gas exploration and production, valve and pump manufacturing, and precision engineering.

Philip Kirkham, CEO, Hardide plc commented: “A Queen’s Award is one of the greatest accolades for a British business and we are extremely proud that the international growth of our business has been recognised in this way. The patented Hardide coating technology is being adopted by market-leading customers around the world to extend the life and optimise the performance of their components. Looking forward, we are confident that we will continue to grow our business in North America, while also exploring new international markets for our coatings.”

