Hammerson appoint Alice Darwall as General Counsel and Company Secretary; Sarah Booth to retire

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) has today announced that Sarah Booth will be retiring as General Counsel and Company Secretary with effect from 27 March 2020. Alice Darwall has joined the Company and will assume the role of General Counsel and Company Secretary on that date. Alice will also join the Group Executive Committee of the Company.

Alice brings with her a broad and extensive skillset and legal expertise developed across a number of different sectors. Whilst not an exhaustive list, this includes 10 years as Group General Counsel for French Connection Group plc, General Counsel of Berendsen plc and, more latterly, Group General Counsel and Company Secretary for both Mothercare plc and Debenhams Group.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn