Halma appoints Dame Louise Makin as its next Chair

Halma plc (LON:HLMA), the FTSE 100 global group of life-saving technology companies, has announced the appointment of Dame Louise Makin as its next Chair.

Louise is joining the Board today as an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair Designate. She will join the Nomination and Remuneration committees. Louise will replace Paul Walker as Chair in July 2021, when he steps down from the Board after eight years in that role, as previously announced.

Louise has a distinguished career in business as a chief executive and board director, working across multiple sectors.

For 15 years Louise was Chief Executive Officer of BTG plc, the international specialist healthcare company. Louise led the transformation of the company through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, during which its market capitalisation increased from $150m to $4.2bn, before its sale to Boston Scientific in 2019.

Louise has broad experience as a board member. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Theramex Ltd, a pharmaceutical company, Atotech Ltd, a specialty chemicals company, and of Intertek Group plc, the FTSE 100 testing and certification group; a position she will step down from in June 2021. She has previously served as a Non-Executive Director of Premier Foods plc and Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc, and as a director of several not-for-profit organisations.

Louise said: “I am delighted to be joining Halma as Chair. Halma is driven by its strong purpose – to grow a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. This couldn’t be more relevant to the world we are living in today and I look forward to working with Andrew Williams and the rest of the Halma Board to deliver on this.”

Andrew Williams, Halma Group Chief Executive, said: “I look forward to working with Louise as Halma’s next Chair. She brings tremendous experience and is an excellent cultural fit with Halma and its purpose. She will build on Paul’s eight years as Chair and will maintain Halma’s track record of stable, long term leadership.”

