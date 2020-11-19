GVC announces new safer gambling pilot projects

GVC Holdings plc (LON:GVC), the global sports betting and gaming group, (to be renamed Entain plc) has announced it is piloting two new initiatives to enhance the Group’s Advanced Responsibility and Care safer gambling programme, launched on 12 November.

ARC deploys the Group’s proprietary technology platform and behavioural play data to provide end to end player protection and interaction. Utilising sophisticated real time monitoring and analysis tools it enables early intervention to improve player protection. The new partnerships with Future Anthem and Mindway AI, will complement these inhouse capabilities by utilising behavioural, neuroscientific and academic based algorithmic learnings to pioneer world leading harm minimisation solutions.

Working with Future Anthem, the independent specialist in game data, GVC will pilot their newly developed Anthemetrics Safer Play Responsible Gambling solution. The aim of the trial is to further enhance GVC’s existing detection technology to enable earlier identification of players who begin to exhibit potential early signs of problem gambling behaviours.

The Group will start a pilot with Mindway AI, the consultancy with expertise in neuroscience, neuroimaging and problem gambling, on their new and award winning Gamalyze self-identification test. This is used to provide participants with detailed feedback about their decision-making to provide advice and guidance on how they can best maintain control of their gambling behaviour.

Shay Segev, GVC’s CEO said: “As we set out last week with the launch of ARC, our new Safer Gambling programme, we are committed to leading the industry on safer gambling issues. Our proprietary technology provides us with unparalleled insight into player behaviour and we are now enhancing this capability by working with partners to provide additional scientific based insight.”

Leigh Nissm, CEO of Future Anthem said: “We are delighted to be working with a market-leader such as GVC, who have demonstrated their commitment to improving player safety and taking a science-led approach to player protection. We are excited to demonstrate how our Game Data Science solution will enable GVC to build on this approach, delivering even greater insight in to their player behaviours on casino games.”

Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI said: “Over the past two years GVC have been at the forefront of tackling the issue of problem gambling and we are proud that they are piloting our Gamalyze self-test to provide their players’ with another tool to understand and stay in control of their gambling.”

Today’s announcement comes in the same week in which the Group’s existing efforts in safer gambling, were recognised at the EGR industry awards, where GVC Holdings was named as ‘Safer Gambling Operator of the year’. It also follows the launch on 12 November of GVC’s new strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation along with its new Sustainability Charter. The Group also announced its intention to rebrand as Entain plc following the requisite shareholder approval.