Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

GSK Plc FIRST trial meetss primary endpoint in ovarian cancer

GSK Plc
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced headline results from the FIRST-ENGOT-OV44 phase III trial evaluating Zejula (niraparib) and Jemperli (dostarlimab) in first line advanced ovarian cancer. The trial met its primary endpoint of PFS demonstrating a statistically significant difference with the addition of dostarlimab to both standard of care carboplatin-paclitaxel chemotherapy and niraparib maintenance, with or without bevacizumab.

·   Addition of Jemperli (dostarlimab) to both platinum-based chemotherapy and Zejula (niraparib) maintenance, with or without bevacizumab, demonstrated a statistically significant effect on progression free survival (PFS) versus active comparator arm 

Hesham Abdullah, Senior Vice President, Global Head Oncology, R&D, GSK, said: “As part of our focus in gynaecological cancers, we continue to evaluate the potential of this combination and look forward to sharing full results from the trial.”

The key secondary endpoint of overall survival did not meet statistical significance. Further analyses are ongoing and data will be shared with health authorities and presented at an upcoming scientific meeting.

The safety and tolerability profile was generally consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    GSK

    GSK Plc receives US FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

    GSK's Jemperli receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for treating locally advanced dMMR/MSI-H rectal cancer, expediting crucial development.
    Broker Ratings

    GSK plc 17.3% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    GSK

    GSK Plc Nucala COPD submission accepted by FDA

    GSK announces FDA review of Nucala for COPD treatment following successful MATINEE study data, aiming to be the first approved monthly biologic.
    GSK plc

    GSK plc RSV vaccine Arexvy approved in Japan

    GSK's Arexvy vaccine receives approval in Japan to protect adults aged 50-59 at increased risk from severe RSV infection, expanding its coverage.
    GSK Plc

    GSK Plc confirms 2024 guidance; Q3 dividend of 15p declared

    GSK Plc reports Q3 2024 results with strong growth in Specialty Medicines offsetting lower Vaccine sales. Core earnings rose by 5%, despite Zantac charges.
    GSK

    FDA accepted New Drug Application for GSK’s Gepotidacin

    GSK's new antibiotic gepotidacin earns FDA's Priority Review, marking potential first new uUTI oral treatment in 20 years, with decision due March 2025.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.