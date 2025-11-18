Great Western Mining reports strong exploration progress

Great Western Mining Corporation plc (LON:GWMO), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, has announced an update on its exploration activities across its copper, gold and tungsten prospects in Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS

· Successful completion of a 6,185ft (1,885 metres) reverse circulation drilling programme across the West Huntoon copper prospect and the Rhyolite Dome gold prospect, comprising 3,615ft (1,102 metres) over 6 holes at West Huntoon and 2,570 ft (783 metres) over 5 holes at Rhyolite Dome.

· Q4 drilling programme was completed on schedule, including an additional hole at West Huntoon which was not originally planned.

· Drill cuttings for the full depth of all holes drilled have now been trucked for assay to a laboratory in Reno, Nevada and results are expected to be received over the next 4-8 weeks.

· Great Western is accelerating exploration efforts at its Defender and Pine Crow tungsten targets following recent anomalous soil sample results, including sampling from existing trenches before the end of the year, subject to winter ground conditions.

· Drilling was competed in line with budget and the Company is funded for upcoming work on the tungsten project.

Great Western Mining Chairman Brian Hall commented: “We have had an exceptionally constructive 2025 exploration season, identifying and advancing multiple high-value, high-priority targets that we will follow up in 2026. Our next round of exploration activities will be guided by the assay results from our drilling at West Huntoon and Rhyolite Dome, which we will be receiving in the coming weeks. In the meantime, we are aiming to maintain momentum at our tungsten prospects following highly encouraging anomalous soil sample results released last month. Always subject to weather conditions in the field, we aim to conduct initial trench sampling before year-end and are funded for this work. We believe this has strong potential to confirm zones of high-grade tungsten mineralisation.”

