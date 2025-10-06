Follow us on:

Great Western begins drilling at West Huntoon ahead of schedule

Great Western Mining Corp

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO), a strategic and precious metals exploration and development company, has provided an update on its planned drilling programme at key targets in the Walker Lane belt of Nevada, USA.

·     Drilling commenced at West Huntoon ahead of schedule on Thursday 2 October and the first drill hole was nearing target depth on Friday 3 October.

·     This is the first hole in a 1,800-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at the high-priority Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon prospects.

·     Great Western’s dedicated operational and technical team is overseeing the campaign to maximise efficiency and data quality.

·     Drilling is expected to continue through October, with assay results to follow.

Great Western Mining Chairman Brian Hall commented: “I am very pleased to advise shareholders that our fully funded drill programme has now commenced ahead of schedule, with the first hole nearing completion at West Huntoon. This marks the beginning of an exciting campaign to unlock the copper and precious metals potential of our claims in this highly prospective region. With drilling advancing at our high-priority targets at West Huntoon and work at Rhyolite Dome to follow at key locations defined by recent IP data, we are well positioned to deliver meaningful results.

“Shareholders can look forward to strong news flow through Q4, both from this drill programme and from assay results on our soil sampling at the high-grade Pine Crow/Defender Tungsten prospects. We look forward to providing further updates as this programme progresses.”

Figure 1: Planned drill hole locations at West Huntoon

A machine in the desert AI-generated content may be incorrect.

Figure 2: Drill rig on site at West Huntoon

Latest Company News

Great Western Mining Corp

Great Western begins drilling at West Huntoon ahead of schedule

Great Western Mining has started its 1,800-metre drilling programme in Nevada, with the first hole at West Huntoon already near target depth. The campaign will also test the Rhyolite Dome prospect, with drilling continuing through October and assay results expected to follow.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining to start Nevada drilling programme

Great Western Mining Corporation has confirmed its 1,800-metre drilling programme at the Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon prospects in Nevada will commence during the week beginning 6 October.
Great Western Mining Corporation GWMO

Great Western Mining secures funding and readies drilling programmes

Great Western Mining reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting a loss of €485,576. The company completed a share capital reorganisation, raised £1.25 million to advance exploration, and is set to commence drilling at the Huntoon Copper Project and Rhyolite Dome gold prospect in October.
Great Western Mining

Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation has released a new corporate presentation outlining its strategy to advance copper, tungsten and gold-silver projects in Nevada. The presentation highlights growth through exploration, partnerships and monetisation of historic mine resources.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining to begin drilling at Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon

Great Western Mining has signed a contract for approximately 1,800 metres of drilling at its Rhyolite Dome gold and West Huntoon copper prospects in Nevada, scheduled to start in early October.
Great Western Mining Corporation Plc

Great Western Mining highlights key Nevada projects at 2025 AGM

Executive Chairman Brian Hall outlined progress on the Huntoon Copper Project, Olympic Gold’s Rhyolite Dome, early-stage tungsten prospects, and the near-complete Western Milling joint venture, with multiple drilling campaigns and development milestones planned for 2025.

