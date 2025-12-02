Follow us on:

Graphite supply chains are shifting from mining to manufacturing

Tirupati Graphite

Graphite’s critical role in lithium-ion batteries, especially as the dominant anode material, is pulling it into a strategic position. As electric vehicle production scales globally, graphite is becoming a foundational input, irreplaceable in current battery chemistry.

Battery-grade graphite must be processed to exacting standards, and that step has historically been dominated by a small number of countries, especially China. This dependency is prompting a wave of investment aimed at reshoring and diversifying processing capabilities. Companies are no longer positioning themselves purely as miners, but as integrated producers with the ability to deliver coated, purified graphite ready for use in battery cells.

With tightening rules around the sourcing and traceability of battery materials, supply chain localisation has become a business imperative. Manufacturers are under pressure to demonstrate ESG compliance, and that increasingly includes knowing where and how graphite is processed.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Tirupati Graphite

