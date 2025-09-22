Graphite market faces a shift in momentum

For years graphite has moved in the background of the battery conversation, its pricing shaped more by oversupply than scarcity.

In recent weeks China has moved to introduce tighter oversight on the export of certain graphite materials. While framed as a regulatory measure, the impact has been immediate in market psychology. Buyers have begun to accelerate orders, anticipating that permits, paperwork, or outright limits may complicate flows in the months ahead. The response has translated into a modest rise in prices, particularly for specific grades of flake graphite.

The move comes at a time when inventories remain elevated and demand from some downstream users, particularly in electric vehicles, has shown signs of uneven momentum. In normal conditions such fundamentals would be expected to weigh on pricing. Instead, the mere prospect of new restrictions has altered the balance of risk, reminding investors that access to raw materials can be shaped as much by politics as by economics.

