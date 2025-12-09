Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Graphite is shifting from oversupplied material to strategic bottleneck

Tirupati Graphite

Graphite’s role in lithium-ion batteries continues to drive its strategic relevance, with more than 90% of anode material made from graphite. While silicon and other alternatives are still under development, none are commercially ready at scale, keeping graphite essential in the battery supply chain for the foreseeable future.

In 2024, supply temporarily outpaced demand, mainly due to increased production in China and a short-term softening in electric vehicle uptake. This created a price drop that obscured the underlying trajectory. But forecasts now point to global demand more than doubling by 2030, led by the EV sector and energy storage systems, with synthetic and natural graphite both playing a role.

The challenge is that most of the world’s processing capacity remains in China, and efforts to diversify are slow to catch up. Natural graphite supply outside China remains constrained by permitting, funding, and infrastructure gaps, while synthetic graphite carries higher production costs and emissions. For end-users and OEMs with decarbonisation targets, that makes non-Chinese natural graphite a priority.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite advances offtake discussions for Madagascar flake graphite

Tirupati Graphite has made significant progress in its ongoing offtake supply process for battery-grade flake graphite from its Vatomina mine in Madagascar.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite raises funds, appoints interim CEO, updates Vatomina

Tirupati Graphite has raised a further £300,000 through convertible loan notes and appointed Arun Somani as interim CEO to oversee operational improvements at the Vatomina project. Former CEO James Nieuwenhuys has moved to a Non-Executive Director role, while plant upgrades and mining adjustments are expected to restore sustainable production from November 2025.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite achieves 49% production growth and strengthens outlook

Tirupati Graphite plc reported a 49% increase in flake graphite production to 7,096 MT for the year ended 31 March 2024, supported by successful fundraising and board-led restructuring that have reinforced its financial position.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite Secures £4.5m funding Amid Renewed Investor Optimism (LON:TGR)

Tirupati Graphite plc has secured £4.5 million in subscriptions for its Convertible Notes, surpassing initial targets and paving the way for sustainable graphite production.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite exceeds £2.5m in 2025 Note Subscriptions and updates Terms

Tirupati Graphite plc announces over £2.5 million in subscriptions for its Convertible Notes, with revised terms and encouraging production updates from Madagascar.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite updates Investor Presentation and Operational Progress in Madagascar

Tirupati Graphite plc updates investors on fundraising efforts and operational progress, highlighting significant production increases and a strong order book for 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple