Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Goodbody Health passes Care Quality Commission registration

Goodbody Health Inc

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that following its application for registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year, the Company has successfully passed the registration criteria and now provides all its testing services under the regulated activity diagnostic and screening procedures.  CQC is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

This enables our customers and other stakeholders to be confident that Goodbody will provide safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care, and can be reassured that the Company will be monitored and inspected to make sure that standards of quality and safety continue to be achieved.  This in turn helps to drive customers into our network of clinics to benefit from our expanding range of products and services.

The Goodbody CQC registration demonstrates:

•          We comply with CQC regulatory standards which ensures our customers receive safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-lead health services.

•          Our health services are high-quality, effective, compassionate, and delivered by competent and dedicated staff who are subject to a robust recruitment process and trained to the nationally recognised standard.

•          Our staff feel valued and secure, and our customers have the confidence in the health service provided to them or to their families.

Through the CQC registration, the Company ensures that Goodbody’s competent and professional team are fit to provide and manage good quality health services that meet the needs of people and are authorised to do so.

Geremy Thomas, Executive Chairman, said: “Achieving this registration is great news for Goodbody customers and stakeholders as it demonstrates Goodbody’s commitment to providing the best quality products and services to its customers.  It is a real milestone on the Company’s journey to give customers confidence in the tests they are taking.  There has never been a better time to take control of your current health and to ‘Know More, Live Better'”

You might also enjoy reading  Goodbody Health to de-list from CSE to better align corporate structure
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Goodbody Health

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Goodbody Health

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.