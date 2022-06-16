Goodbody Health passes Care Quality Commission registration

Goodbody Health Inc. (AQSE:GDBY) has announced that following its application for registration with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last year, the Company has successfully passed the registration criteria and now provides all its testing services under the regulated activity diagnostic and screening procedures. CQC is the independent regulator of health and adult social care in England.

This enables our customers and other stakeholders to be confident that Goodbody will provide safe, effective, compassionate, high-quality care, and can be reassured that the Company will be monitored and inspected to make sure that standards of quality and safety continue to be achieved. This in turn helps to drive customers into our network of clinics to benefit from our expanding range of products and services.

The Goodbody CQC registration demonstrates:

• We comply with CQC regulatory standards which ensures our customers receive safe, caring, effective, responsive, and well-lead health services.

• Our health services are high-quality, effective, compassionate, and delivered by competent and dedicated staff who are subject to a robust recruitment process and trained to the nationally recognised standard.

• Our staff feel valued and secure, and our customers have the confidence in the health service provided to them or to their families.

Through the CQC registration, the Company ensures that Goodbody’s competent and professional team are fit to provide and manage good quality health services that meet the needs of people and are authorised to do so.