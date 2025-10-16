Follow us on:

Gold smashes through the $4,200 ceiling

Gold’s rise beyond $4,200 has crystallised the sense that investors are positioning for a world defined by monetary loosening, political strain, and demand from institutions seeking real assets over promises of yield. The latest surge has placed the precious metal at a record level near $4,210 per ounce, briefly touching $4,211 before easing modestly.

At the core lies anticipation of interest rate cuts from major central banks. Markets have increasingly priced in a series of reductions, and with inflation moderating yet still above comfort levels, the environment has tilted towards a softer policy stance.

Trade tensions have also re-emerged, amplifying the need for safe-haven positioning. Renewed friction between major economies has unsettled risk assets, pushing a wave of capital towards gold at a pace not seen since early post-pandemic cycles. The interplay of monetary easing and global uncertainty has effectively merged two of gold’s strongest long-term drivers.

