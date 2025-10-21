Follow us on:

The metal powering the defence frontier

Great Western Mining Corporation

Tungsten’s presence is often unseen, but its influence runs through the engines of hypersonic missiles, the cores of precision munitions, and the semiconductor wafers that define computational progress. As defence modernisation and industrial rearmament accelerate into the 2030s, this rare metal is becoming one of the most strategically consequential materials of the modern age.

Tungsten’s appeal lies not in scarcity but in irreplaceability. Its unique combination of density, hardness, and heat resistance makes it essential where no alternative can perform. In military terms, that means greater protection and greater force. Armour-piercing ammunition, for example, now depends almost entirely on tungsten alloys for the speed and penetration that determine battlefield effectiveness. The same qualities underpin advanced armour systems that protect next-generation vehicles, personnel, and installations. The United States and NATO allies already consume thousands of tonnes of tungsten each year for military-grade materials, a figure expected to climb as directed-energy and autonomous weapons programmes expand.

In aerospace, tungsten’s importance grows even more pronounced. Hypersonic vehicle research, one of the defining technological races of the decade, relies on materials capable of withstanding extreme thermal and mechanical stress. Tungsten’s thermal stability and shock resistance place it at the heart of these developments, from engine shielding to guidance systems. Defence analysts anticipate that new missile and aircraft designs could create entirely new categories of tungsten demand, particularly for advanced alloys that can survive temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees Celsius.

Great Western Mining Corporation Plc (LON:GWMO) is a mineral exploration and development company, incorporated in Ireland with operations in the USA. 

Great Western Mining completes West Huntoon drilling, starts Rhyolite Dome programme

Great Western Mining has completed its reverse circulation drilling programme at the West Huntoon copper prospect in Nevada ahead of schedule and without incident. The company has now begun drilling at the Rhyolite Dome gold target
Great Western begins drilling at West Huntoon ahead of schedule

Great Western Mining has started its 1,800-metre drilling programme in Nevada, with the first hole at West Huntoon already near target depth. The campaign will also test the Rhyolite Dome prospect, with drilling continuing through October and assay results expected to follow.
Great Western Mining to start Nevada drilling programme

Great Western Mining Corporation has confirmed its 1,800-metre drilling programme at the Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon prospects in Nevada will commence during the week beginning 6 October.
Great Western Mining secures funding and readies drilling programmes

Great Western Mining reported interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2025, posting a loss of €485,576. The company completed a share capital reorganisation, raised £1.25 million to advance exploration, and is set to commence drilling at the Huntoon Copper Project and Rhyolite Dome gold prospect in October.
Great Western Mining highlights multi-metal growth plans in new Corporate Presentation

Great Western Mining Corporation has released a new corporate presentation outlining its strategy to advance copper, tungsten and gold-silver projects in Nevada. The presentation highlights growth through exploration, partnerships and monetisation of historic mine resources.
Great Western Mining to begin drilling at Rhyolite Dome and West Huntoon

Great Western Mining has signed a contract for approximately 1,800 metres of drilling at its Rhyolite Dome gold and West Huntoon copper prospects in Nevada, scheduled to start in early October.

