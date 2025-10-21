The metal powering the defence frontier

Tungsten’s presence is often unseen, but its influence runs through the engines of hypersonic missiles, the cores of precision munitions, and the semiconductor wafers that define computational progress. As defence modernisation and industrial rearmament accelerate into the 2030s, this rare metal is becoming one of the most strategically consequential materials of the modern age.

Tungsten’s appeal lies not in scarcity but in irreplaceability. Its unique combination of density, hardness, and heat resistance makes it essential where no alternative can perform. In military terms, that means greater protection and greater force. Armour-piercing ammunition, for example, now depends almost entirely on tungsten alloys for the speed and penetration that determine battlefield effectiveness. The same qualities underpin advanced armour systems that protect next-generation vehicles, personnel, and installations. The United States and NATO allies already consume thousands of tonnes of tungsten each year for military-grade materials, a figure expected to climb as directed-energy and autonomous weapons programmes expand.

In aerospace, tungsten’s importance grows even more pronounced. Hypersonic vehicle research, one of the defining technological races of the decade, relies on materials capable of withstanding extreme thermal and mechanical stress. Tungsten’s thermal stability and shock resistance place it at the heart of these developments, from engine shielding to guidance systems. Defence analysts anticipate that new missile and aircraft designs could create entirely new categories of tungsten demand, particularly for advanced alloys that can survive temperatures exceeding 3,000 degrees Celsius.

