Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gold moves into rare territory as investor focus shifts

Cora Gold Ltd

Gold’s price rising above $4,000 per ounce is more than a headline, it reflects several intersecting forces that matter to long‑term investors. First, the dollar has eased somewhat, which typically enhances gold’s appeal since it’s priced in US dollars worldwide. A softer dollar lowers the cost barrier for holders of other currencies and can boost demand. At the same time, uncertainty around the US government shutdown and delayed economic data have added weight to safe‑haven bids. When key agencies are closed and the economic outlook appears muddied, assets like gold tend to benefit.

In parallel, market expectations around the Federal Reserve are shifting. A widely referenced tool shows a nearly 65 % chance of a rate cut in December, which is meaningful because lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non‑yielding assets such as gold. With rates expected to drop and the dollar under modest pressure, gold’s setup appears supportive from a macro perspective. Technically, gold spotted a dip close to its 20‑day exponential moving average and then attracted fresh bids, which suggests some follow‑through in the up‑move.

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA), together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, Southern Mali.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports strong exploration results at Madina Foulbé Project in Senegal

Cora Gold has reported positive exploration progress at its Madina Foulbé Project in eastern Senegal, identifying multiple gold anomalies across four key targets.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold updates Reserves and Feasibility Study at Sanankoro project

Cora Gold has announced updated reserves and the results of a new Definitive Feasibility Study for its Sanankoro Gold Project in southern Mali. The study reports a 26% increase in Probable Reserves to 531 koz at 1.13 g/t gold and outlines a post-tax IRR of 65%, a 1.1-year payback period, and US$479m projected free cash flow over a 10.2-year mine life.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold posts resource growth and advances Sanankoro development

Cora Gold has announced its unaudited interim results for H1 2025, highlighting a +1 million ounce Mineral Resource Estimate at the Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, a 13% increase from 2022. The company advanced its Definitive Feasibility Study, raised £1.55m to fund development, and is engaging with authorities on a mining permit.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports processing optimisation at Sanankoro

Cora Gold Ltd has announced promising results from metallurgical tests at its Sanankoro Gold Project in Mali, aiming to optimise processing and reduce costs.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold publishes 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

Cora Gold Ltd announces its 2024 Annual Report and 2025 AGM details, inviting shareholders to participate online or in-person for effective engagement.
Cora Gold

Cora Gold reports 2024 results as Sanankoro advances towards construction

Cora Gold Ltd (LON:CORA) announces its 2024 audited results, highlighting advancements in the Sanankoro Gold Project and upcoming 2025 AGM details.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple