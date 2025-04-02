Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Gattaca report a robust 2025 H1 performance, confident in achieving FY PBT expectations

Gattaca plc

Gattaca plc (LON:GATC), the specialist staffing business, has announced its financial results for the six months ended 31 January 2025.

Financial Highlights

Continuing operations2025 H12024 H1(restated2)Variance
Revenue (£m)193.5187.6+3%
Net Fee Income (NFI)1 (£m)18.919.4-3%
Operating profit (£m)0.50.5
Underlying profit before tax3 (£m)1.01.2-15%
Profit before tax (£m)0.81.0-22%
Profit after tax (£m)0.50.8-34%
Profit/(loss) after tax from discontinued operations0.1(0.5)
Group profit after tax0.60.2+181%
Basic earnings per share (pence)2.00.7+182%
Net cash (£m)16.822.3-19%
Interim dividend (pence)1.0nil

Highlights

·     Group NFI of £18.9 million, a decrease of 3% year-on-year (“YoY”)
UK NFI down 2% at £18.7 million (2024 H12: £19.1 million).
Energy team performed strongly with 17% YoY growth reflecting our strategic investment into headcount focused on the sector which we continue to make.
Infrastructure teams grew by 8%, with particularly strong growth within the Water sector as the UK focuses on improving water infrastructure quality.
Contract vs Statement of Work (“SoW”) vs Permanent & Other Fee split 74% / 6% / 20% of Group NFI (2024 H12: 71% / 6% / 23%). 
Contract NFI up 1% YoY, exiting 2025 H1 with a growing contract book.
Permanent & Other Fees NFI down 14% YoY, due to continued challenging market conditions. 2025 H1 was up 6% on 2024 H2, reflecting sequential growth.
Gattaca Projects SoW NFI was flat YoY, as new client acquisitions offset delays, with a shift to shorter term programmes linked to the public sector spending review.
·     Group continuing underlying profit before tax of £1.0m (2024 H12: £1.2m).
·     Total sales headcount of 273 at the end of the period down 4% versus 31 July 2024 and 11% down versus 31 January 2024; rebalancing in our Energy and Business Development teams whilst managing headcount in slower growth sectors has resulted in NFI per head up 13% YoY.
·     Net cash of £16.8 million (31 January 2024: £22.3 million) due to reduction in trade creditors as a result of contractor payroll timings, and the 2024 final dividend paid in the period.
·     Reintroduction of Interim dividend of 1.0 pence per share (2024 H1: £nil pence).

Strategic update

Continued emphasis on developing the four identified strategic priorities for sustainable profitable growth:

External Focus

·     Maturing of our investment in Energy team headcount during 2025 H1 resulted in YoY NFI growth of 17%.
·     New Director of Marketing in place, providing a new approach and perspective. Focus on enhancing the Group’s CRM strategy, improving the contractor journey and experience.
·     Retained a major Solutions accounts in the period which were out to market. Growing business development pipeline. 
·     Client feedback rating of 9.3 in 2025 H1, increased from 8.8 in FY24. Candidate feedback rating at 8.8 in 2025 H1 reduced from 9.0 for FY24.

Culture

·     People engagement remains stable at 8.3 for 2025 H1 (FY24: 8.1) and attrition maintained at 30% at 31 January 2025, demonstrating our focus on culture is fully embedded in the business.
·     Winner of the 2024 REC (Recruitment and Employment Confederation) “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” award, and highly commended for EDI work in 2024 Business Culture Awards.
·     Launched the Materna Fund, providing financial support to students studying Engineering at Portsmouth University.

Operational Performance

·     Average NFI per sales head has increased by 9%, and by 13% per total head YoY.
·     Successfully launched a series of customer focused automations, which will result in streamlined processes on the back of our digital transformation.

Cost Rebalancing

·     Improved our ratio of sales to support staff by 2% pts to 71:29 (2024 H1: 69:31).
·     Multi-year extensions confirmed with key platform providers resulting in reduced annual fees.
·     3% reduction in underlying administrative cost YoY.

Outlook

The persistent macroeconomic headwinds impacting the broader recruitment sector have demonstrably affected both client demand and candidate sentiment, reducing volume and extending recruitment timelines. This has acted as a headwind on our recent performance. Specifically, permanent recruitment remains subdued, and we anticipate this trend to continue in the medium term. In response, our strategic focus remains on expanding our contractor base, which has shown greater resilience, investing in core markets where we see growth opportunity, alongside rigorous proactive cost management.

Group guidance for FY25 continuing underlying profit before tax remains at £3 million.

Commenting, Matthew Wragg, Chief Executive Officer of Gattaca said:

“We are pleased to report a robust 2025 H1 performance, achieved through proactive management of the market challenges, with a great team who are starting to see the tangible results of our strategic investments. We have retained our customer base, further improved our performance per head, continued to grow our contractor book, are seeing the results of our strategic investments and are confident in achieving our full year PBT expectations.

We will drive continued growth in our core markets throughout the second half, aiming for a strong year-end. We are confident in our ability to navigate market conditions through operational efficiency, cost discipline, and a focus on productivity whilst maintaining high engagement.”

The following footnotes apply, unless where otherwise indicated, throughout these Interim Results:

1. NFI is calculated as revenue less contractor payroll costs.

2.  2024 H1 results have been restated for the treatment of the US-based operations as discontinued.

3. Continuing underlying results exclude the NFI and profit/(loss) before taxation of discontinued operations (2025 H1: £0.1m, 2024 H12: £(0.5)m), non-underlying items within administrative expenses primarily related to restructuring costs (2025 H1: £0.3m, 2024 H12: £0.3m), amortisation of acquired intangibles (2025 H1: £0.0m, 2024 H1: £0.0m), and exchange gains from revaluation of foreign assets and liabilities (2025 H1: £0.1m, 2024 H12: £0.1m).

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Gattaca plc

    Gattaca trading in line with expectations

    Gattaca plc

    Gattaca CEO discusses Financial Results and Growth Strategy (LON:GATC)

    Gattaca plc CEO Matthew Wragg discusses financial gains, strategic growth, and future plans in an exclusive interview, revealing robust market positioning.

    Gattaca plc CEO Matthew Wragg on Exceeding Market Expectations and Building for Future Growth (VIDEO)

    Gattaca Plc CEO Matthew Wragg discusses robust growth, strategic decisions, and future plans in the latest financial results for the year ending July 2024.
    Gattaca plc

    Gattaca Plc Positioned for Growth Following Strategic Overhaul say Equity Development

    Gattaca Plc (LON:GATC) leverages strategic realignment to benefit from market recovery, showcasing strong cash reserves and growth in high-potential sectors.
    Gattaca plc

    Gattaca reports resilient performance, underlying PBT ahead of market expectations

    Gattaca plc reports its 2024 financial results, highlighting revenue growth and strategic initiatives in key sectors despite market challenges.
    Gattaca plc

    Gattaca final results presentation to be held on Thursday 24th October

    Gattaca plc (LON:GATC) will reveal its annual results on October 24, 2024, along with a webinar presentation by CEO Matthew Wragg and CFO Oliver Whittaker.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.