Games Workshop welcome Sally Matthews to the board

Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced the appointment of Sally Matthews (age 43) to the Board as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 November 2020. Sally will also assume the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee with effect from 1 January 2021 as Elaine O’Donnell becomes Non-Executive Chair with effect from this date.

Sally has 20 years’ experience in consumer and ecommerce businesses including Gousto, Tesco.com, Unilever and The Automobile Association. She is currently a director at SCA Investments Limited (trading as Gousto) where she has worked since 2016. Sally qualified as a chartered accountant in 2003 having trained with Arthur Andersen.

There are no further disclosures required in respect of this appointment under LR.9.6.13.

Games Workshop Group state in addition to the above, and also with effect from 1 November 2020, Rachel Tongue, Group Finance Director, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer, with responsibility for group-wide support services and legal and compliance functions.

