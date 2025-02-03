Games Workshop Group Plc appoints Eric Maugein as Non-Executive Director

Games Workshop Group plc (LON:GAW) has announced the appointment of Eric Maugein to the Board as Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect. Eric will also become a member of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Eric has more than 35 years of experience in the consumer goods sector and spent 20 years of his career at The LEGO Group. Most recently, Eric was Regional President at The LEGO Group Asia Pacific. Eric has considerable experience in building and leading successful strategies for new markets in the Middle East, Europe and Asia, defining and implementing expansions in markets such as China and India.

Games Workshop Group PLC engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of fantasy miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing.