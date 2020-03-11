Galliford Try to build a new £54m women’s national prison facility

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD), one of the UK’s leading construction groups, announced today that its Scottish business Morrison Construction has been appointed by the Scottish Prison Service to build a new women’s national facility, to replace Scotland’s only female prison at Cornton Vale in Stirling.

The £54 million contract will involve the redevelopment of the existing facility in a phased programme of demolition and new build.

The first phase will provide two new residential blocks and a separate assessment centre. In addition, a new central hub with vocational and educational facilities, medical centre and laundry will be built along with a family and visitor area and administrative building.

Phase two will involve the creation of a retreat and multi-faith area and an animal welfare and grounds maintenance building. A new 126 space car park with EV charging points, enhanced hard and soft landscaping within the grounds and security fencing will also be created.

Bill Hocking, Chief Executive of Galliford Try, commented: “We are delighted to have secured this opportunity in the key custodial sector where we have a growing reputation for building high-quality facilities across the UK. Morrison Construction continues to lead the way as contractor of choice for the public sector in Scotland and remains pivotal to delivering our strategy for the business.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn