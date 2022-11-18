Fund manager Gervais Williams thoughts on Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn statement (VIDEO)

Miton U.K. Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams discusses the Chancellor’s Autumn statement.

Gervais shares his views on the Autumn statement, what would bring about a recovery in investor confidence, greater investment in the small cap market, the types of companies that investors are focusing on, Kistos PLC, Provident Financial, Galliford Try and increased demand for companies mining rare earth minerals and developing clean technologies.

Kistos plc (LON:KIST) is an independent energy company focused on low-carbon, low-impact development and production opportunities across mature natural gas basins.

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) is specialist bank for UK adults who are not served by mainstream lenders.

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) is a British construction company based in Leicester, England. It was created through a merger in 2000 of two businesses: Try Group, founded in 1908 in London, and Galliford, founded in 1916.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust (LON:MINI) intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.