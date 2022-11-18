Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Fund manager Gervais Williams thoughts on Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn statement (VIDEO)

Miton U.K. Microcap Trust (LON:MINI) Co-Fund Manager Gervais Williams discusses the Chancellor’s Autumn statement.

Gervais shares his views on the Autumn statement, what would bring about a recovery in investor confidence, greater investment in the small cap market, the types of companies that investors are focusing on, Kistos PLC, Provident Financial, Galliford Try and increased demand for companies mining rare earth minerals and developing clean technologies.

Kistos plc (LON:KIST) is an independent energy company focused on low-carbon, low-impact development and production opportunities across mature natural gas basins.

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) is specialist bank for UK adults who are not served by mainstream lenders.

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD) is a British construction company based in Leicester, England. It was created through a merger in 2000 of two businesses: Try Group, founded in 1908 in London, and Galliford, founded in 1916.

Miton UK MicroCap Trust (LON:MINI) intends to invest primarily in the smallest companies, measured by their market capitalisation and quoted or traded on an exchange in the United Kingdom.

You might also enjoy reading  Provident Financial plc 45.8% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Share this interview

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
WhatsApp
Fund manager Gervais Williams thoughts on Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn statement (VIDEO)

Other Interviews

More News

Ask your questions

Do you have questions you’d like to ask this company, get in touch and we’ll ask them for you.   

I have questions

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.