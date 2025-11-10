Follow us on:

FTSE stocks rise as shutdown uncertainty loses grip

Fidelity

FTSE 100 stocks moved higher on Monday, as improving signals from the US government helped reduce one of the most disruptive external risk factors of recent weeks. The political standoff over federal funding, which had kept a lid on market sentiment, is now closer to being resolved, easing pressure across equities and supporting a broader rotation into risk.

The move has been especially visible across cyclical and internationally exposed UK sectors. Banks, industrials and miners led gains early in the session, while defensive areas such as telecoms and utilities saw more muted interest. This divergence reflects renewed appetite for names tied to global activity, as the likelihood of extended shutdown-related disruption diminishes.

Fixed income also adjusted quickly. Gilt yields climbed alongside US Treasuries, signalling that investors were stepping back from haven assets and rebalancing towards equities.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

