Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FTSE 100 defies global market turmoil with strategic gains

Fidelity

As global markets grapple with volatility, the UK’s FTSE 100 has emerged as a beacon of resilience. Recent insights from the Bank of England suggest the UK may benefit from current trade dynamics, positioning its equity markets favourably amidst international uncertainties.

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 index experienced a 0.3% uptick, distinguishing itself from other major indices that faced declines. This performance was bolstered by comments from Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene, who indicated that the UK’s decision not to impose reciprocal tariffs in response to U.S. measures could lead to lower domestic inflation. The rationale is that the UK could become a more attractive destination for cheaper goods from Asia and Europe, thereby easing price pressures.

Investor sentiment was further influenced by the anticipation of a potential interest rate cut in the upcoming Bank of England meeting scheduled for May 8. Market participants have fully priced in a 25 basis point reduction, reflecting expectations of a more accommodative monetary policy stance.

In the corporate sector, consumer staples demonstrated notable strength. J Sainsbury’s shares rose by 2.8% following an upward revision of its target price by J.P. Morgan, while Tesco saw a 2.3% increase. The mining sector also contributed to the index’s gains, with precious metal miners reaching a three-year high as gold prices briefly surpassed $3,500 per ounce. Additionally, the homebuilders index recorded a 1.6% rise, marking its fifth consecutive session of gains.

Conversely, DCC’s shares declined after the company announced the sale of its healthcare division, highlighting the mixed reactions within different sectors.

While European markets faced headwinds, partly due to U.S. President Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve chair leading to a selloff in U.S. assets, the UK’s FTSE 100 showcased its relative strength. This divergence underscores the UK’s unique position in the current global economic landscape.

The FTSE 100’s recent performance reflects a combination of strategic economic positioning and sector-specific strengths. As the UK navigates the complexities of global trade dynamics, its equity markets continue to demonstrate adaptability and resilience.

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) aims to seek out underappreciated companies primarily listed in the UK and is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Fidelity

Why UK value stocks could be the smartest play in 2025

Discover how Fidelity Special Values is leading a UK market revival, offering contrarian opportunities in undervalued stocks and strong earnings potential.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values – UK Stocks Remain Undervalued with Strong Returns

Explore Fidelity Special Values PLC's February 2025 factsheet, highlighting the UK equities' resilience amid geopolitical shifts and promising investment opportunities.

Fidelity Special Values returns 20.3% NAV and 19.8% share price over 12 months

UK equities began January strong, overcoming initial volatility. With attractive valuations and rising M&A activity, opportunities for significant returns are emerging.
Fidelity

Fidelity Special Values reports 15.1% NAV and 15.7% share price returns on rolling 12 months

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) shares its December 2024 update, highlighting UK equity trends and market opportunities amid economic shifts.
2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Investment Outlook UK, China, Emerging Markets and Japan by Fidelity

Explore Fidelity's 2025 investment outlook with insights on growth opportunities in the UK, China, emerging markets, and Japan. Discover strategic pathways for investors.
Fidelity

This UK investment trust delivered 20% share price growth in 12 months

Fidelity Asian Values plc's November 2024 update highlights UK market recovery, attractive valuations, and strategic opportunities for long-term returns.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.