FTI Consulting, Inc. Share Price Target ‘$241.00’, now 26.7% Upside Potential

FTI Consulting, Inc. with ticker code (FCN) now have 2 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $275.00 and $207.00 and has a mean share price target at $241.00. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $190.19 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 26.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $198.22 and the 200 day MA is $213.48. The company has a market cap of 6.95B. The stock price is currently at: $193.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $8,812,881,249 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.21, revenue per share of $106.21 and a 7.56% return on assets.

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. Its segments include Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment focuses on the strategic, operational, financial, transactional and capital needs of its clients. The Forensic and Litigation Consulting provides law firms, companies, government entities, and private equity firms with a multidisciplinary and independent range of services in risk and investigations and disputes. The Economic Consulting segment provides law firms, companies, and government entities with analyses of economic issues for use in international arbitration and legal and regulatory proceedings. The Technology segment provides information governance, privacy and security and corporate legal operations solutions. Its Strategic Communications segment provides corporate reputation, financial communications and public affairs.