Franchise Brands to host Capital Markets Day on 20 February 2025

Franchise Brands plc

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN), an international multi-brand franchise business, will be hosting a Capital Markets Day for institutional investors on 20 February 2025, where it will provide an update on 2024 strategic developments and introduce “One Franchise Brands”, a group-wide strategic initiative launched in 2024 to focus on integrating the Group into one business to enhance sales, increase operational efficiency and reduce debt.

The event will be hosted by Stephen Hemsley, Executive Chairman and Peter Molloy, CEO and will include presentations from Franchise Brands’ leadership team.

It will be held at Stifel’s client centre, 4th floor, 150 Cheapside, London, EC2V 6ET. Registration will be from 2.00pm followed by a drinks reception afterwards. There will also be an opportunity to join via a webcast.

All interested parties must register with [email protected] in advance.

    Franchise Brands plc

    Franchise Brands Plc CFO Mark Fryer steps down, interim CFO appointed

    Franchise Brands plc announces leadership changes with the stepping down of CFO Mark Fryer, appointment of Andrew Mallows as Interim CFO, and Mark Boxall as COO.

