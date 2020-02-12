Fox Marble signs new agreement for sale of processed marble

Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX), the AIM listed company focused on marble quarrying and processing in Kosovo and the Balkans region announced today that it has entered into an agreement with EBA Sh.p.K with the intention to provide processed marble in the form of tiles, stair treads and window lintels.

EBA Sh.p.K is a local architect and construction firm based in Kosovo, and the products are destined for use in construction projects within Kosovo. The material selected for these items is Flora, Alexandrian White and Illirico Bianco.

The stone will be processed at Fox Marble’s Lipjan factory, from existing blocks of Illirico Bianco, Flora and Alexandrian White. The agreement has no minimum order value, but pricing is based on a minimum volume of 2,000 square metres, which the Company expects to supply over the course of this financial year.

Chris Gilbert, Fox Marble CEO, commented “This agreement confirms Fox’s position as a trusted provider of processed marble within Kosovo and is a testament to the ability of our factory in Lipjan to supply not only marble slabs, but bespoke finished products for installation directly into building projects.”