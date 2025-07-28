Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup plc Acquires Tetley’s Motor Services

Firstgroup

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) has announced that it has acquired Tetley’s Motor Services Limited, a Leeds-based coach and bus operator that has been in operation for over 75 years.

Tetley’s Coaches operates from a large depot which it owns in Central Leeds, adjacent to the Group’s existing First Bus Hunslet Park depot. It has a fleet of 55 coaches and buses and a diverse portfolio of high capacity adjacent services contracts including for schools, universities, workplace shuttles and private hire in Central Leeds and throughout the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Area. A high proportion of the contract portfolio has been recently renewed.

For the 12 months to 31 March 2024, Tetley’s reported revenues of £5.3m and EBIT of £1.4m.

Managing Director Ian Tetley will remain with the business as a Director while it is integrated into First Bus.

Commenting on the acquisition, Graham Sutherland, FirstGroup Chief Executive Officer said:

“I am very pleased to welcome Tetley’s Coaches to the Group. This is a well-established, profitable business with its own large, centrally located depot and a strong contract base. As we work to grow our adjacent services market share, this strategic acquisition will complement our York Pullman and Lakeside businesses and expand our operational footprint and contract portfolio in one of our key markets.”

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple