Firering Strategic Minerals achieves nameplate capacity for aggregate production

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging quicklime production and critical mineral exploration company, has provided an update regarding production of its key ancillary product, aggregate, at its quicklime project in Zambia.

Highlights

· Aggregate production has reached nameplate capacity in line with strategy to create multiple revenue streams.

· Over 30,000 tonnes per month of aggregate are now capable of being produced.

· Aggregate production increased 58.9% to 84,702 tonnes in Q4 2024 compared to Q3 2024. This has also driven a material uplift in operating cashflow in Q4 2024 compared Q3 2024.

· First production of core quicklime product imminent.

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive of Firering Strategic Minerals, said: “While our primary focus remains on scaling up production of our core quicklime product to reach full capacity by year-end, we are equally pleased to have already achieved nameplate capacity for aggregate production. This milestone follows the successful completion of renovations to the crushing plant, enabling us to stockpile crushed limestone while optimising the use of the waste stream for aggregate production. This not only enhances operational efficiency and delivers strong cash flow but also significantly reduces waste, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices.”

Details

Firering continues to make excellent progress advancing Limeco with first production of its core quicklime product imminent. When fully commissioned, able to produce 600-800 tpd quicklime over a +50-year life of mine, Limeco will potentially be the largest quicklime operation in Zambia, positioned to support the Copperbelt’s rapidly expanding copper production needs.

Additionally, in line with its strategy to create multiple revenue streams, production of aggregate, with the benefit of a new primary crusher installed in July 2024, has also been ramping up. Having completed renovations to the crushing plant, production of aggregate has reached nameplate capacity of 350,000 tonnes per annum. Aggregate sold to date is being consumed by local industrial companies.

