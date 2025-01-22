Follow us on:

Firering Strategic Minerals achieves nameplate capacity for aggregate production

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG), an emerging quicklime production and critical mineral exploration company, has provided an update regarding production of its key ancillary product, aggregate, at its quicklime project in Zambia.

Highlights

·    Aggregate production has reached nameplate capacity in line with strategy to create multiple revenue streams.

·    Over 30,000 tonnes per month of aggregate are now capable of being produced.

·    Aggregate production increased 58.9% to 84,702 tonnes in Q4 2024 compared to Q3 2024.  This has also driven a material uplift in operating cashflow in Q4 2024 compared Q3 2024.

·    First production of core quicklime product imminent.

Yuval Cohen, Chief Executive of Firering Strategic Minerals, said: “While our primary focus remains on scaling up production of our core quicklime product to reach full capacity by year-end, we are equally pleased to have already achieved nameplate capacity for aggregate production. This milestone follows the successful completion of renovations to the crushing plant, enabling us to stockpile crushed limestone while optimising the use of the waste stream for aggregate production. This not only enhances operational efficiency and delivers strong cash flow but also significantly reduces waste, reflecting our commitment to sustainable practices.”

Details

Firering continues to make excellent progress advancing Limeco with first production of its core quicklime product imminent. When fully commissioned, able to produce 600-800 tpd quicklime over a +50-year life of mine, Limeco will potentially be the largest quicklime operation in Zambia, positioned to support the Copperbelt’s rapidly expanding copper production needs.

Additionally, in line with its strategy to create multiple revenue streams, production of aggregate, with the benefit of a new primary crusher installed in July 2024, has also been ramping up. Having completed renovations to the crushing plant, production of aggregate has reached nameplate capacity of 350,000 tonnes per annum. Aggregate sold to date is being consumed by local industrial companies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals “2025 promises to be a year of execution and growth”

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) releases a 2025 New Year Statement, celebrating significant progress in quicklime production in Zambia.
Sustainability & Green News

Best UK Green Shares 2025

Explore top UK Green Shares for 2025 investing, focusing on sustainability and growth, including Ferro-Alloy Resources and Firering Strategic Minerals.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals talks quicklime plant and operational updates (LON:FRG)

Firering Strategic Minerals' Vassilios Carellas discusses Limeco's quicklime plant's capacity, limestone processing, and operational cash flow in an exclusive interview.

Firering Strategic Minerals Commissioning Milestones and Investor Insights (Video)

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) advances its Zambian quicklime project, with its first kiln commissioned, signaling promising investor opportunities.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals plc Pioneering Growth in Quicklime and Critical Minerals Shard Capital View

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is advancing in quicklime production and critical mineral exploration, enhancing value for shareholders.
Firering Strategic Minerals

Firering Strategic Minerals achieves key milestone with commissioning of Kiln 1

Firering Strategic Minerals (LON:FRG) begins commissioning the first kiln at its Limeco quicklime project in Zambia, marking a key production milestone.

