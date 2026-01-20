Follow us on:

Firering builds production base in Zambia as lithium interest returns

Firering Strategic Minerals plc

Firering Strategic Minerals is moving ahead with its Limeco investment in Zambia, where a second quicklime kiln is now in commissioning. This follows the successful start-up of Kiln 1 in October 2023 and marks a clear step toward near-term revenue generation. The Limeco operation, in which Firering holds a 28.33% stake, is now positioned to increase output and build a steady sales pipeline.

Product from the first kiln is already being sold locally and into nearby markets. With Kiln 2 expected to match or exceed this performance, production volumes are on track to rise through the first quarter of 2026. For investors, this offers a clearer timeline to cashflow, with infrastructure and logistics already in place.

The company is also seeing a renewed pickup in interest around its lithium assets, particularly the Atex project in Côte d’Ivoire. While no new exploration activity has been announced, discussions with third parties have resumed.

Firering Strategic Minerals plc (LON:FRG) is an emerging quicklime producer and critical minerals explorer, with operations in Zambia and West Africa.

