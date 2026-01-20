Firering builds production base in Zambia as lithium interest returns

Firering Strategic Minerals is moving ahead with its Limeco investment in Zambia, where a second quicklime kiln is now in commissioning. This follows the successful start-up of Kiln 1 in October 2023 and marks a clear step toward near-term revenue generation. The Limeco operation, in which Firering holds a 28.33% stake, is now positioned to increase output and build a steady sales pipeline.

Product from the first kiln is already being sold locally and into nearby markets. With Kiln 2 expected to match or exceed this performance, production volumes are on track to rise through the first quarter of 2026. For investors, this offers a clearer timeline to cashflow, with infrastructure and logistics already in place.

The company is also seeing a renewed pickup in interest around its lithium assets, particularly the Atex project in Côte d’Ivoire. While no new exploration activity has been announced, discussions with third parties have resumed.

